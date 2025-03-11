Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT tanker refuels Navy ISR aircraft over the Red Sea (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a Navy P-8A Poseidon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 28, 2025. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955039
    VIRIN: 250228-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110857653
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT tanker refuels Navy ISR aircraft over the Red Sea (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    P-8A Poseidon

