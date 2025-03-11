AFCENT tanker refuels Navy ISR aircraft over the Red Sea (stringer)

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a Navy P-8A Poseidon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 28, 2025. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|02.28.2025
|03.12.2025 13:07
|B-Roll
|955039
|250228-F-TV052-7001
|DOD_110857653
|00:01:40
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
