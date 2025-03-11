Defense Officials Testify About Joint Force Current Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense officials testify on the current readiness of the joint force during a Senate Armed Services Committee’s Readiness and Management Support subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 12, 2025. Testifying are: Army Gen. James J. Mingus, vice chief of staff of the Army; Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations; Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations; Air Force Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, deputy chief of staff for operations; and Diana C. Maurer, director of defense capabilities and management for Government Accountability Office.