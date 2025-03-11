Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Testify About Joint Force Current Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense officials testify on the current readiness of the joint force during a Senate Armed Services Committee’s Readiness and Management Support subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 12, 2025. Testifying are: Army Gen. James J. Mingus, vice chief of staff of the Army; Navy Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations; Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; Space Force Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations; Air Force Lt. Gen. Adrian L. Spain, deputy chief of staff for operations; and Diana C. Maurer, director of defense capabilities and management for Government Accountability Office.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 13:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955038
    Filename: DOD_110857641
    Length: 02:21:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify About Joint Force Current Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download