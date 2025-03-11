Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima Visits the Big Apple

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    LEONARDO, N.J. (Feb. 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) pull in for an ammunition onload and go on liberty in New York City while moored at Naval Weapons Station, Earle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955024
    VIRIN: 250223-N-HG411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110857400
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    New Jersey
    Navy
    Amphibious
    New York City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download