Coast Guard Cutter Campbell interdicts suspected drug smuggling operation in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Aerial footage of a Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) small boat crew interdicting a suspected drug smuggling operation involving six panga boats in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 30, 2024. The pursuit led Campbell's crew to a seizure of approximately 8,061 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than $91 million and the apprehension of two suspected drug traffickers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Joint Interagency Task Force - South)
|12.30.2024
|03.12.2025 10:45
|B-Roll
|955021
|241230-G-G0107-1002
|DOD_110857215
|00:00:58
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|2
