    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell interdicts suspected drug smuggling operation in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Aerial footage of a Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) small boat crew interdicting a suspected drug smuggling operation involving six panga boats in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 30, 2024. The pursuit led Campbell's crew to a seizure of approximately 8,061 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than $91 million and the apprehension of two suspected drug traffickers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Joint Interagency Task Force - South)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955021
    VIRIN: 241230-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_110857215
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    drugs
    USCG
    cocaine
    interdiction
    JIATF-S
    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909)

