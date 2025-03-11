Coast Guard Cutter Campbell interdicts suspected drug smuggling operation in Eastern Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial footage of a Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) small boat crew interdicting a suspected drug smuggling operation involving six panga boats in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 30, 2024. The pursuit led Campbell's crew to a seizure of approximately 8,061 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than $91 million and the apprehension of two suspected drug traffickers. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Joint Interagency Task Force - South)