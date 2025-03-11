Personal Portable Electronic Device (PPED) Policy

Our adversaries are always watching, waiting for any mistake to exploit. In today's digital age, every text, post, and interaction can put your unit at risk. The lines between personal and professional communications are blurred, and what may seem harmless can quickly compromise a unit’s location, placing unnecessary – and potentially deadly – risk on the Marines in the area of operation. Marines, it's your responsibility to maintain information discipline and protect the mission. Stay vigilant. Stay disciplined. Protect the Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Moises Rodriguez, CTR Kurtis Chan, CTR Eduardo Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955018
|VIRIN:
|250312-O-YD688-3771
|Filename:
|DOD_110857181
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
