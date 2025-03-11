Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Personal Portable Electronic Device (PPED) Policy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Our adversaries are always watching, waiting for any mistake to exploit. In today's digital age, every text, post, and interaction can put your unit at risk. The lines between personal and professional communications are blurred, and what may seem harmless can quickly compromise a unit’s location, placing unnecessary – and potentially deadly – risk on the Marines in the area of operation. Marines, it's your responsibility to maintain information discipline and protect the mission. Stay vigilant. Stay disciplined. Protect the Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CTR Moises Rodriguez, CTR Kurtis Chan, CTR Eduardo Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955018
    VIRIN: 250312-O-YD688-3771
    Filename: DOD_110857181
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Portable Electronic Device (PPED) Policy, by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MarineCorps
    OperationalSecurity
    ProtectTheForce
    InformationDiscipline
    SignatureManagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download