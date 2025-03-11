U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron gather gear in preparation to move locations during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 in Postojna, Slovenia March 10, 2025. During the exercise Airmen from the 57th RQS will test their abilities to employ survival, evasion, resistance and escape techniques in simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955012
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-KS481-4376
|Filename:
|DOD_110857046
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 57th RQS Gathers Gear During Fighting Wyvern 25-01 - Broll, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.