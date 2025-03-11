Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC)

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and the ROK soldiers assigned to 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division,participate in a training exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center, South Korea. The exercise strengthens interoperability and enhances combat readiness between U.S. and ROK forces and offers a realistic, controlled environment for soldiers to test their capabilities in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Siwon Koo, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)
|03.03.2025
|03.12.2025 03:35
|Video Productions
|955000
|250311-O-A4449-1001
|DOD_110856763
|00:00:45
|INJE-GUN, KR
|2
|2
