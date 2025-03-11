Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC)

    INJE-GUN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2025

    Video by Siwon Koo 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and the ROK soldiers assigned to 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division,participate in a training exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center, South Korea. The exercise strengthens interoperability and enhances combat readiness between U.S. and ROK forces and offers a realistic, controlled environment for soldiers to test their capabilities in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Siwon Koo, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: INJE-GUN, KR

    #wegotogether #Secondtonone #FightTonight #KachiKapshida #KCTC #1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team

