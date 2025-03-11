Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and the ROK soldiers assigned to 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division,participate in a training exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center, South Korea. The exercise strengthens interoperability and enhances combat readiness between U.S. and ROK forces and offers a realistic, controlled environment for soldiers to test their capabilities in combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Siwon Koo, 2nd Infantry/ROK-U.S. Combined Division Public Affairs)