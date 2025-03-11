Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Arts & Crafts Center

    JAPAN

    03.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Arts & Crafts Center featured their new UV printing capabilities in their Graphics Shop. UV printing etches the image on the object and dries it at the same time for detailed and durable products (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 01:15
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Arts & Crafts
    UV printing

