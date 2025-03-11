USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC conducts M4 Range

Soldiers assigned to United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, conduct M4 zeroing and qualifications at Apache Range, Camp Casey, South Korea, March 3, 2025. The M4 qualification range is crucial for ensuring soldiers develop proficiency and accuracy with their weapons, enhancing combat readiness and operational effectiveness in diverse missions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 23:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954991
|VIRIN:
|250303-A-EM935-5033
|Filename:
|DOD_110856566
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
