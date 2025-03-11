Red Flag 25-X FOD check

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard perform a sweep of the flightline during a foreign object debris check while attending Red Flag 25-X at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada March 10, 2025. Red Flag 25-X, celebrating its 50th anniversary, aligns with the National Defense Strategy and focuses on training joint force operations and command and control, maximizing collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)