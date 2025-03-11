Airmen from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard perform a sweep of the flightline during a foreign object debris check while attending Red Flag 25-X at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada March 10, 2025. Red Flag 25-X, celebrating its 50th anniversary, aligns with the National Defense Strategy and focuses on training joint force operations and command and control, maximizing collaboration and synergy among joint and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954981
|VIRIN:
|250311-Z-JF518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856292
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 25-X FOD check, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
