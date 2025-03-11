The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. Mar. 11, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954975
|VIRIN:
|250311-A-ZG886-9391
|Filename:
|DOD_110856165
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship UAS Broll of Pistol Range, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.