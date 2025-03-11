Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson Medical Group provides professional surgical care to the JBER community.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 19:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954974
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-DN249-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856164
|Length:
|00:09:06
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER Hospital Surgical Experience, by Amn Raina Dale, SrA Johnny Diaz and SSgt Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.