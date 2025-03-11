Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Hospital Surgical Experience

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Airman Raina Dale, Senior Airman Johnny Diaz and Staff Sgt. Hannah Strobel

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson Medical Group provides professional surgical care to the JBER community.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 19:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954974
    VIRIN: 250311-F-DN249-9001
    Filename: DOD_110856164
    Length: 00:09:06
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Hospital Surgical Experience, by Amn Raina Dale, SrA Johnny Diaz and SSgt Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

