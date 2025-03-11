Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) to Meet Future Threats

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The U.S. Army’s 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion has deactivated, paving the way for the establishment of the 173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) under the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

    The transition reflects the Army’s continued modernization efforts to enhance airborne engineer capabilities in response to evolving global threats. The newly formed company will provide specialized engineering support, including mobility, counter-mobility, and survivability operations, tailored to the unique demands of airborne and rapid-deployment missions.

    The transition aligns with the Army’s broader force structure adjustments, emphasizing adaptable and rapidly deployable forces to meet future operational challenges.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

