Dismounted Navigation Technology

Part 3: The Army has relied on maps and compasses since day one to understand and navigate the terrain at home and around the world. Over the years, advances in technology have led to more advanced navigation tools, allowing the Army to not only navigate but also understand their positioning and support timing of forces. Dismounted PNT System (DAPS) is the current Program of Record for the Army. It provides the most advanced PNT capabilities to the most advanced fighting force in history.
PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.
