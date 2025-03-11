Dismounted Navigation Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part 3: The Army has relied on maps and compasses since day one to understand and navigate the terrain at home and around the world. Over the years, advances in technology have led to more advanced navigation tools, allowing the Army to not only navigate but also understand their positioning and support timing of forces. Dismounted PNT System (DAPS) is the current Program of Record for the Army. It provides the most advanced PNT capabilities to the most advanced fighting force in history.



PEO IEW&S celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary, highlighting capabilities of the past and how they led to what we equip the Army with today to ensure overmatch.