    Armed Forces Day at the Houston Rodeo

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Video highlights the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appeciation Day at the NRG Arena and Fairgrounds. The Houston Rodeo is the world's largest indoor and outdoor rodeo. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954938
    VIRIN: 250305-A-FG676-4323
    PIN: 002
    Filename: DOD_110855791
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Houston Rodeo
    Houston
    Rodeo Houston

