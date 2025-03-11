Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A new day begins

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials and SW Region CARE Event is underway at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. Recovering service members from the Air Force, Space Force, Marines and Army as well as international partners from the UK and Republic of Georgia will compete in eleven adaptive sports starting on 14 March 2025 with powerlifting.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025
    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

