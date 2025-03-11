A new day begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials and SW Region CARE Event is underway at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. Recovering service members from the Air Force, Space Force, Marines and Army as well as international partners from the UK and Republic of Georgia will compete in eleven adaptive sports starting on 14 March 2025 with powerlifting.