    SPAFORGEN Q & A with Chief Bentivegna

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane and Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna answers Guardian's questions about the SPAFORGEN cycle.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954920
    VIRIN: 250311-O-HR740-9576
    Filename: DOD_110855604
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPAFORGEN Q & A with Chief Bentivegna, by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane and A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUE
    Bentivegna
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN

