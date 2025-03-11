BLUE: Combat-Ready Guardians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In today's rapidly evolving security landscape, space is more contested than ever. As Guardians, you're called upon to not only maintain space superiority, but also to be ready for the evolving warfighting domain of space. This means balancing the daily demands of your mission with the need to train and prepare for the threats of tomorrow. That's where SPAFORGEN comes in. This video will delve into the Space Force Generation model, exploring its three phases – Prepare, Ready, and Commit – and how it ensures we remain the dominant force in space. Hear from Space Force leaders and Guardians on the front lines about how SPAFORGEN is shaping culture, driving readiness, and opening up new opportunities for professional growth.