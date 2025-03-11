Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUE: Combat-Ready Guardians

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards and James Kever

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In today's rapidly evolving security landscape, space is more contested than ever. As Guardians, you're called upon to not only maintain space superiority, but also to be ready for the evolving warfighting domain of space. This means balancing the daily demands of your mission with the need to train and prepare for the threats of tomorrow. That's where SPAFORGEN comes in. This video will delve into the Space Force Generation model, exploring its three phases – Prepare, Ready, and Commit – and how it ensures we remain the dominant force in space. Hear from Space Force leaders and Guardians on the front lines about how SPAFORGEN is shaping culture, driving readiness, and opening up new opportunities for professional growth.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954913
    VIRIN: 250311-O-HR740-7392
    Filename: DOD_110855468
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUE: Combat-Ready Guardians, by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, A1C Phil Edwards and James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SPoC
    Space Force
    STARCOM
    SPAFORGEN
    Space Force Generation

