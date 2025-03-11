BLUE: Combat-Ready Guardians

In today's rapidly evolving security landscape, space is more contested than ever. As Guardians, you're called upon to not only maintain space superiority, but also to be ready for the evolving warfighting domain of space. This means balancing the daily demands of your mission with the need to train and prepare for the threats of tomorrow. That's where SPAFORGEN comes in. This video will delve into the Space Force Generation model, exploring its three phases – Prepare, Ready, and Commit – and how it ensures we remain the dominant force in space. Hear from Space Force leaders and Guardians on the front lines about how SPAFORGEN is shaping culture, driving readiness, and opening up new opportunities for professional growth.
|03.11.2025
|03.11.2025 13:28
|Video Productions
|954913
|250311-O-HR740-7392
|DOD_110855468
|00:05:54
|US
|0
|0
