Defense Officials Testify About Military Construction Innovation

Defense officials testify about innovative techniques being used in military construction during a House Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington, March 11, 2025. Testifying are: Dave Morrow, director of military programs for Army Corps of Engineers; Keith Hamilton, chief engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Thomas Healy, chief executive officer for Hyliion Incorporated; and Brent Richardson, principal research scientist of energy, infrastructure and environment for CNA.
