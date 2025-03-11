Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify About Military Construction Innovation

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense officials testify about innovative techniques being used in military construction during a House Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington, March 11, 2025. Testifying are: Dave Morrow, director of military programs for Army Corps of Engineers; Keith Hamilton, chief engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Thomas Healy, chief executive officer for Hyliion Incorporated; and Brent Richardson, principal research scientist of energy, infrastructure and environment for CNA.

    Location: US

