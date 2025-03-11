Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A new event begins today

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials and SC Region Warrior CARE Event is underway with recovering service members from the Air Force, Marines and Army along with international partners from the UK and Republic of Georgia attending.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954898
    VIRIN: 250310-O-OR487-8407
    PIN: 250310-A
    Filename: DOD_110855084
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A new event begins today, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    wounded warrior
    adaptive sports
    AFW2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download