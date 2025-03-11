The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials and SC Region Warrior CARE Event is underway with recovering service members from the Air Force, Marines and Army along with international partners from the UK and Republic of Georgia attending.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954898
|VIRIN:
|250310-O-OR487-8407
|PIN:
|250310-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110855084
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A new event begins today, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.