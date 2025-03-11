US Coast Guard ME1 Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra Super Bowl LIX Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was made to showcase U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York Petty Officer 1st Class Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra as they operate in New Orleans, LA on February 6, 2025. Whittaker and Ultra came to New Orleans to aid with security measures during Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)