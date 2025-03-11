Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard ME1 Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra Super Bowl LIX Support

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This video was made to showcase U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York Petty Officer 1st Class Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra as they operate in New Orleans, LA on February 6, 2025. Whittaker and Ultra came to New Orleans to aid with security measures during Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954884
    VIRIN: 250206-G-XM734-3002
    Filename: DOD_110854705
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    New Orleans
    Ultra
    MSST New York
    Super Bowl LIX

