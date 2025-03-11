US Coast Guard ME1 Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra Super Bowl LIX Support

This video was made to showcase U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New York Petty Officer 1st Class Alaina Whittaker and K-9 Ultra as they operate in New Orleans, LA on February 6, 2025. Whittaker and Ultra came to New Orleans to aid with security measures during Super Bowl LIX. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954884
|VIRIN:
|250206-G-XM734-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_110854705
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
