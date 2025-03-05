Father and Daughter FPV Drone Pilots at NMUSAF

Nine year old Eislee was a fan and staff favorite during the 2025 micro drone race!
Museum visitors saw fast flying micro machines as pilots maneuvered their drones over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II and Twin Mustang aircraft during a micro drone race that took place in the museum’s second building. This was the sixth race event held at the National Museum of the USAF.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954880
|VIRIN:
|250302-F-IO108-2319
|Filename:
|DOD_110854649
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
