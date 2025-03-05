Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father and Daughter FPV Drone Pilots at NMUSAF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    Nine year old Eislee was a fan and staff favorite during the 2025 micro drone race!

    Museum visitors saw fast flying micro machines as pilots maneuvered their drones over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II and Twin Mustang aircraft during a micro drone race that took place in the museum’s second building. This was the sixth race event held at the National Museum of the USAF.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 09:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954880
    VIRIN: 250302-F-IO108-2319
    Filename: DOD_110854649
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father and Daughter FPV Drone Pilots at NMUSAF, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download