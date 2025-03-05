Father and Daughter FPV Drone Pilots at NMUSAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nine year old Eislee was a fan and staff favorite during the 2025 micro drone race!



Museum visitors saw fast flying micro machines as pilots maneuvered their drones over, under, around and through the C-124 Globemaster II and Twin Mustang aircraft during a micro drone race that took place in the museum’s second building. This was the sixth race event held at the National Museum of the USAF.