10th AAMDC Army Emergency Relief Representative discusses AER Campaign 2025 Part 2 (vertical)

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.05.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathaniel Dailey, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Essential Personnel Services Officer in Charge and Army Emergency Relief representative, speaks about the types of financial assistance available and provides the opportunity for soldiers to donate March 5, 2025 in Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign kicked off March 1 and goes through June 14. This AER campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to help service members facing unforeseen financial hardships, including emergency travel, rent or mortgage assistance, essential vehicle repairs, and medical expenses not covered by insurance. AER’s Mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their families (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954874
    VIRIN: 250305-A-GF435-1824
    Filename: DOD_110854572
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

