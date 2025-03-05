250227-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb 27, 2024) - Mass Communication Specialists from the pacific region gathered at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a symposium to discuss various training topics pertaining to their rate and the 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 00:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|954852
|VIRIN:
|250227-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110854053
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MC Symposium Far East 2024, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.