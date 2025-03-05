Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC Symposium Far East 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250227-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb 27, 2024) - Mass Communication Specialists from the pacific region gathered at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a symposium to discuss various training topics pertaining to their rate and the 7th Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 00:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 954852
    VIRIN: 250227-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110854053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC Symposium Far East 2024, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    7th Fleet
    Pacific
    Mass Communication Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download