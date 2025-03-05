Army JROTC National Drone Championship | 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army JROTC, in partnership with the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, hosted the inaugural Army JROTC National Drone Championship with 40 teams from across the nation competing March 7-8 at Fort Benning, Ga.



All-Around Champions: Tafuna High School, Pago Pago, American Samoa



Teamwork Mission Champions: Camdenton High School, Camdenton, Mo. and Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, Lake Worth, Fla.



Skills Mission Champions: White County High School, Cleveland, Ga.



Timecodes:



B-Roll



0:00-1:00 Teams practice prior to the start of the competition.



1:00-2:16 Teams participate in the Skills Mission and the Autonomous Skills Mission



2:16-3:07 Teams participate in the qualification match.



3:07-4:57 Tafuna High School participates in the finals of the competition. During the semi-finals the team scored 154 points, the most of the entire competition.



4:57-5:30 Tafuna High School is announced as All-Around Champions of the competition and presented a trophy by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dant Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.



5:30-5:38 Camdenton High School and Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, Teamwork Mission Champions, are presented trophies by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dant Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.



5:38-5:46 White County High School, Skills Mission Champion, is presented a trophy by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dan Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.



A-Roll



5:46-6:22 Army JROTC Cadet Braydon John explains the applicable skills he has gained from being a part of the Army JROTC Drone Team at Timberland High School in St. Stephen, S.C.