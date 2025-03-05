Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army JROTC National Drone Championship | 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC, in partnership with the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, hosted the inaugural Army JROTC National Drone Championship with 40 teams from across the nation competing March 7-8 at Fort Benning, Ga.

    All-Around Champions: Tafuna High School, Pago Pago, American Samoa

    Teamwork Mission Champions: Camdenton High School, Camdenton, Mo. and Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, Lake Worth, Fla.

    Skills Mission Champions: White County High School, Cleveland, Ga.

    Timecodes:

    B-Roll

    0:00-1:00 Teams practice prior to the start of the competition.

    1:00-2:16 Teams participate in the Skills Mission and the Autonomous Skills Mission

    2:16-3:07 Teams participate in the qualification match.

    3:07-4:57 Tafuna High School participates in the finals of the competition. During the semi-finals the team scored 154 points, the most of the entire competition.

    4:57-5:30 Tafuna High School is announced as All-Around Champions of the competition and presented a trophy by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dant Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.

    5:30-5:38 Camdenton High School and Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, Teamwork Mission Champions, are presented trophies by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dant Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.

    5:38-5:46 White County High School, Skills Mission Champion, is presented a trophy by Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young, Command Sergeant Major of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Dan Mantz, CEO of the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.

    A-Roll

    5:46-6:22 Army JROTC Cadet Braydon John explains the applicable skills he has gained from being a part of the Army JROTC Drone Team at Timberland High School in St. Stephen, S.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954834
    VIRIN: 250308-A-RU014-6565
    Filename: DOD_110853690
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: PAGO PAGO, AS
    Hometown: CAMDENTON, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: ST. STEPHEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army JROTC National Drone Championship | 2025, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army JROTC
    STEM
    Cadets
    Drone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download