2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Kicks Off - Day 2 Pistol B-Roll

The 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships competitors took to the range today to zero their weapons and familiarize themselves with some of the courses of fire. This b-roll package shows some of the action from the pistol range, rain and all. More than 270 competitors from across the force are competing this year and represent all components: active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC.