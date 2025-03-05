Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Kicks Off - Day 2 Pistol B-Roll

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships competitors took to the range today to zero their weapons and familiarize themselves with some of the courses of fire. This b-roll package shows some of the action from the pistol range, rain and all. More than 270 competitors from across the force are competing this year and represent all components: active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954826
    VIRIN: 250310-A-ZG886-5142
    Filename: DOD_110853633
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Kicks Off - Day 2 Pistol B-Roll, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAMU
    All Army
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships
    AllArmy2025

