The 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships competitors took to the range today to zero their weapons and familiarize themselves with some of the courses of fire. This b-roll package shows some of the action from the pistol range, rain and all. More than 270 competitors from across the force are competing this year and represent all components: active duty, Reserve, National Guard and ROTC.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954826
|VIRIN:
|250310-A-ZG886-5142
|Filename:
|DOD_110853633
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Kicks Off - Day 2 Pistol B-Roll, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.