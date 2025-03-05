U.S. Navy Sailor perform critical medical care on a manikin during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a joint force exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. Instructors graded participants on their proficiency in providing tactical combat casualty care, trauma nursing and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954799
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-SI502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110853141
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Horizon 2025: Joining forces to strengthen medical readiness, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.