    Operation Blue Horizon 2025: Joining forces to strengthen medical readiness

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailor perform critical medical care on a manikin during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 26, 2025. Operation Blue Horizon is a joint force exercise that reinforces core competencies and fundamental practices for military medical professionals. Instructors graded participants on their proficiency in providing tactical combat casualty care, trauma nursing and aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954799
    VIRIN: 250310-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110853141
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    medical
    joint force
    readiness
    agile combat
    Operation Blue Horizon

