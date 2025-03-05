Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Divers Execute in Water Repairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Stephanie Higgins 

    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center

    Go beneath the surface with our SWRMC divers as they execute essential underwater propeller maintenance, ensuring the ship’s mission readiness. This rare glimpse showcases the precision and teamwork it takes to keep our ships moving, deep beneath the waves! (U.S. Navy video by Navy Diver 1st Class Brendan Cain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 15:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954790
    VIRIN: 250310-N-EE306-8514
    Filename: DOD_110852988
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Divers Execute in Water Repairs, by Stephanie Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Divers
    NAVY Divers
    southwest regional maintenance center
    SWRMC
    SWRMC Divers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download