Go beneath the surface with our SWRMC divers as they execute essential underwater propeller maintenance, ensuring the ship’s mission readiness. This rare glimpse showcases the precision and teamwork it takes to keep our ships moving, deep beneath the waves! (U.S. Navy video by Navy Diver 1st Class Brendan Cain)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 15:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954790
|VIRIN:
|250310-N-EE306-8514
|Filename:
|DOD_110852988
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Divers Execute in Water Repairs, by Stephanie Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
