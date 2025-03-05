video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this training, Ms. Gayna C. Malcolm-Packnett, Subcontracting Program Manager at the Army Office of Small Business Programs, addresses the concept of "good faith effort" in subcontracting. Prompted by a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report entitled "Small Business Subcontracting," which revealed inconsistencies in how contracting officers assess compliance, Ms. Malcolm-Packnett provides a comprehensive overview of post-award responsibilities related to subcontracting plans.