    2025 Motorcycle Preseason - Year of the Swerve

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Catanach 

    Air Force Safety Center

    Summer is around the corner which means Motorcycle Preseason is here! Welcome to the 2025 Motorcycle Preseason - The Year of the Swerve. Adding swerving into your riding arsenal can save your life. Lets make 2025 the safest and most fun year to ride.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 14:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954773
    VIRIN: 250310-F-WT274-4108
    Filename: DOD_110852636
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Motorcycle Preseason - Year of the Swerve, by SSgt Tyler Catanach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    motorcycle
    safety
    motorcycle safety

