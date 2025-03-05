Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50strong S15:E3 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 February 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, we talk with Kandi Tillman, the Co-Founder of 50strong, an organization that helps connect service members, veterans, military-connected students, and spouses with employers AND employment across the country. The full podcast can be accessed at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS15E3.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 10:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 954765
    VIRIN: 250225-A-A0025-1001
    Filename: DOD_110852481
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50strong S15:E3 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 February 2025, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier for Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download