50strong S15:E3 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 25 February 2025

On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, we talk with Kandi Tillman, the Co-Founder of 50strong, an organization that helps connect service members, veterans, military-connected students, and spouses with employers AND employment across the country. The full podcast can be accessed at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS15E3.