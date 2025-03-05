57th Rescue Squadron Packs out for Fighting Wyvern 25

The 57th Rescue Squadron prepares their gear to practice their combat search and rescue mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2025. Fighting Wyvern 25 is a multinational exercise designed to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies in the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2025 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|IT
