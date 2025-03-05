Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th Rescue Squadron Packs out for Fighting Wyvern 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 57th Rescue Squadron prepares their gear to practice their combat search and rescue mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2025. Fighting Wyvern 25 is a multinational exercise designed to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies in the European theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2025 06:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954732
    VIRIN: 250310-F-SQ839-7299
    Filename: DOD_110851970
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th Rescue Squadron Packs out for Fighting Wyvern 25, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sere
    tacp
    pararescue
    57 rqs
    fighting wyvern 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download