    RAWS is the Real Deal

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    On this editon of Walking with Wyverns, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, learn more about the Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 17,, 2025. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the commander and command chief have the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.09.2025 16:55
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAWS is the Real Deal, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    raws
    radar airfield and weather systems

