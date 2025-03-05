RAWS is the Real Deal

On this editon of Walking with Wyverns, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, learn more about the Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 17,, 2025. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the commander and command chief have the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
