U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, showcase their multi-function air operations center during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 6, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954686
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-AV203-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110851167
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MACG-38 Showcase their MAOC, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.