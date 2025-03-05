Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Through the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter - as the aircraft swoops, releasing a cascade of water during a fire-suppression mission, Horry County, South Carolina, March 8, 2025. South Carolina National Guard aviation assets continue to provide aerial support to local and state agencies. (U.S. Army video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jake Barth, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954685
    VIRIN: 250308-A-A3547-7191
    Filename: DOD_110851129
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    South Carolina National Guard

