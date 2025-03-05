Through the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter - as the aircraft swoops, releasing a cascade of water during a fire-suppression mission, Horry County, South Carolina, March 8, 2025. South Carolina National Guard aviation assets continue to provide aerial support to local and state agencies. (U.S. Army video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jake Barth, South Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954685
|VIRIN:
|250308-A-A3547-7191
|Filename:
|DOD_110851129
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Through the cockpit of a Black Hawk helicopter, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.