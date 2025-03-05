Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.2: LCAC offloads vehicles onto USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 offloads joint light tactical vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954683
    VIRIN: 250305-M-BD441-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110851110
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, QUART 25.2: LCAC offloads vehicles onto USS Somerset (LPD 25), by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Interoperability
    JLTV
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    QUART
    QUART 25.2

