QUART 25.2: LCAC offloads vehicles onto USS Somerset (LPD 25)

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 offloads joint light tactical vehicles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|03.05.2025
|03.08.2025 17:52
|B-Roll
|954683
|250305-M-BD441-1001
|1001
|DOD_110851110
|00:02:41
|CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|3
