South Carolina National Guard supports local and state agencies with fire containment in Horry County

An unidentified U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, supporting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 3, 2025. The South Carolina National Guard is proud to support partner agencies. We are honored to serve the communities where we live and work. Always ready, always there! (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954682
|VIRIN:
|250303-Z-A3547-6382
|Filename:
|DOD_110851108
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
