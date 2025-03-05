South Carolina National Guard supports local and state agencies with fire containment in Horry County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An unidentified U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, supporting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 3, 2025. The South Carolina National Guard is proud to support partner agencies. We are honored to serve the communities where we live and work. Always ready, always there! (Courtesy video)