Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard supports local and state agencies with fire containment in Horry County

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    South Carolina National Guard

    An unidentified U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company A, 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, supporting the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment of the Covington Drive Fire in Horry County, South Carolina, March 3, 2025. The South Carolina National Guard is proud to support partner agencies.  We are honored to serve the communities where we live and work. Always ready, always there! (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954682
    VIRIN: 250303-Z-A3547-6382
    Filename: DOD_110851108
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard supports local and state agencies with fire containment in Horry County, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina National Guard
    Domestic Operations
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download