QUART 25.2: HMH 462 completes deck landing qualifications

A CH-53E super stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 on March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954680
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-BD441-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110851053
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
