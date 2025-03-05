Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.2: HMH 462 completes deck landing qualifications

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A CH-53E super stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, completes deck landing qualifications aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 on March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954680
    VIRIN: 250305-M-BD441-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110851053
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.2: HMH 462 completes deck landing qualifications, by LCpl Aimee Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight line
    Interoperability
    helo
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)
    QUART
    QUART 25.2

