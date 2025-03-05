MLRS battalion targeting officer speaks on long-range fires during exercise in Norway

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Cavazos, a targeting officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade discusses his role during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 8, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond effectively to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involved U.S. soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
