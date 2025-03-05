Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS battalion targeting officer speaks on long-range fires during exercise in Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Jonathan Cavazos, a targeting officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade discusses his role during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 8, 2025. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond effectively to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involved U.S. soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954677
    VIRIN: 250306-A-GV482-1004
    Filename: DOD_110850996
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

