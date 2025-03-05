Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Nighthawk Maintenance Video

    IRAQ

    03.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. These Soldiers ensure every helicopter is safe and ready to fly by preparing aircraft maintenance forms and records, supervising inspections, and ensuring standards are met. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.08.2025 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954676
    VIRIN: 250305-A-ID763-3989
    Filename: DOD_110850986
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: IQ

    This work, TF Nighthawk Maintenance Video, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    101st Airborne Division
    AH64
    Apache
    101 CAB

