Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on an AH-64 on the Erbil Airbase, Iraq, March 5, 2025. These Soldiers ensure every helicopter is safe and ready to fly by preparing aircraft maintenance forms and records, supervising inspections, and ensuring standards are met. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954676
|VIRIN:
|250305-A-ID763-3989
|Filename:
|DOD_110850986
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Nighthawk Maintenance Video, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.