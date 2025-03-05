U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute night company squad attack drills as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 6, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2025 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954671
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-KB995-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110850841
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RUT, BLT Kilo Co Live Fire Attacks Night, by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
