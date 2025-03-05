RUT, BLT Kilo Co Live Fire Attacks Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute night company squad attack drills as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 6, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)