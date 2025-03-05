Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Urban Operation Training In Greece

    XANTHI, GREECE

    03.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion 503rd Infantry Regiment, clear an objective during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training alongside Greek troops as part of exercise, Legion Olympus 25, Xanthi, Greece, March 5, 2025.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.09.2025 04:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954669
    VIRIN: 250305-A-GT094-7670
    Filename: DOD_110850732
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: XANTHI, GR

    This work, B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Urban Operation Training In Greece, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    MOUT
    greece
    Allies
    173rd
    skysoldiers

