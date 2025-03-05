B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Urban Operation Training In Greece

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion 503rd Infantry Regiment, clear an objective during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training alongside Greek troops as part of exercise, Legion Olympus 25, Xanthi, Greece, March 5, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)
