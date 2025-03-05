A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Mar. 6, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954658
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-OL684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110850502
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to conduct one of the last flying sorties in support of BTF 25-1, Mar. 6, 2025, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.