    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to conduct one of the last flying sorties in support of BTF 25-1, Mar. 6, 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, Mar. 6, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954658
    VIRIN: 250306-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110850502
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off to conduct one of the last flying sorties in support of BTF 25-1, Mar. 6, 2025, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force Pacific
    BTF 25-1

