USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk - Social Media Reel

NORFOLK -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, following a change of homeport from Naval Submarine Base New London, March 7, 2024.
Oregon’s arrival marks the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine currently home ported at Norfolk’s waterfront, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron Six.
|03.07.2025
|03.07.2025 17:51
|B-Roll
|954651
|250307-N-JO245-1002
|DOD_110850438
|00:00:21
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|1
