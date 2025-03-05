Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk - Social Media Reel

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, following a change of homeport from Naval Submarine Base New London, March 7, 2024.

    Oregon’s arrival marks the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine currently home ported at Norfolk’s waterfront, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron Six.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954651
    VIRIN: 250307-N-JO245-1002
    Filename: DOD_110850438
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Oregon
    submarines
    Navy
    submarine
    Submarine Force Atlantic
    SUBLANT

