Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, following a change of homeport from Naval Submarine Base New London, March 7, 2024.

    Oregon’s arrival marks the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine currently home ported at Norfolk’s waterfront, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron Six.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954650
    VIRIN: 250307-N-JO245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110850428
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    submarines
    Navy
    submarine
    Submarine Force Atlantic
    SUBLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download