USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk

NORFOLK -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, following a change of homeport from Naval Submarine Base New London, March 7, 2024.



Oregon’s arrival marks the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine currently home ported at Norfolk’s waterfront, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron Six.