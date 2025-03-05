Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coyote Community Connection_MAR 2025

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Coyote Community Connection is a monthly video program of Fort Hunter Liggett to provide information and highlight special themes, accomplishments or events. The March program features the Army's 250th birthday and two garrison employees making a difference.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 16:43
    making a difference
    be all you can be
    ARMY250
    Army250RuckMarch

