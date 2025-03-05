Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 8th MEDICAL BRIGADE MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course. “Best Warrior” March 7th, 2025.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 8th Medical Brigade compete in the “Best Warrior” competition at the Fort Dix MSCT Medical Simulation Training Center. Army combat medics play a critical role by applying first aid and trauma care to simulated wounded Soldiers, but in some situations the first person to assist isn't always a certified medic. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

