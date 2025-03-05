The 8th Medical Brigade compete in the “Best Warrior” competition at the Fort Dix MSCT Medical Simulation Training Center. Army combat medics play a critical role by applying first aid and trauma care to simulated wounded Soldiers, but in some situations the first person to assist isn't always a certified medic. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954636
|VIRIN:
|250307-A-IE493-6025
|Filename:
|DOD_110850016
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. 8th MEDICAL BRIGADE MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course. “Best Warrior” March 7th, 2025., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
