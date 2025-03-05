169th Fighter Wing Exercise Fox Madness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing base safety office mimic missile attacks with M-18 smoke grenades and projectile ground burst simulators during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 1, 2025. Exercise Fox Madness builds deployment readiness by immersing participants in a simulated high-threat environment where Airmen must rely on unit cohesion, adaptability, and proficiency to execute the mission with confidence and competence. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)