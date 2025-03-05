169th Fighter Wing Exercise Fox Madness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron and defenders with the 169th Security Forces Squadron, respond to a simulated casualty during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 1, 2025. Exercise Fox Madness builds deployment readiness by immersing participants in a simulated high-threat environment where Airmen must rely on unit cohesion, adaptability, and proficiency to execute the mission with confidence and competence. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)