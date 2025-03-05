U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron and defenders with the 169th Security Forces Squadron, respond to a simulated casualty during exercise Fox Madness at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, March 1, 2025. Exercise Fox Madness builds deployment readiness by immersing participants in a simulated high-threat environment where Airmen must rely on unit cohesion, adaptability, and proficiency to execute the mission with confidence and competence. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2025 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954629
|VIRIN:
|250301-Z-RQ451-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110849903
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing Exercise Fox Madness, by 2nd Lt. Nicole Szews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
