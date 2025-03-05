Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Catanach 

    Air Force Safety Center

    This Motorcycle Preseason we introduce: The Year of the Swerve. Swerving is a vital part of every riders arsenal so get out there and practice swerving in a safe and controlled environment. It may save your life!

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.07.2025 15:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954628
    VIRIN: 250307-F-WT274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110849902
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025, by SSgt Tyler Catanach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    safety
    dafrider
    motorcycle preseason

